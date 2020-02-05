Jamaica To Showcase Island Gastronomy at South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Renowned Lineup of Chefs to Deliver Mashup of Bold Caribbean Flavors at Taste Jamaica

MIAMI – The best of Jamaican cuisine is returning to the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®).

For the second consecutive year, award-winning chefs for Taste Jamaica , presented by the Jamaica Tourist Board and the Tourism Enhancement Fund, will take over the historic National Hotel on South Beach on Friday, February 21.

Hosted by JJ Johnson and Andre Fowles, Jamaica’s top culinary talent, will serve up a cornucopia of Jamaican flavor, rum, and rhythm.

“Taste Jamaica highlights fresh, innovative takes on traditional Jamaican cooking, incorporating popular ingredients people know and love,” said Donnie Dawson, Jamaica Tourist Board’s Deputy Director of Tourism, Sales. “It is a perfect opportunity for foodies to get a sampling of the culinary culture that makes Jamaica a top destination for diverse cuisine.”

Following a sold-out debut in 2019, the event is bringing together James Beard Award-winning Chef JJ Johnson of FieldTrip in Harlem, NY and Chef Andre Fowles, culinary ambassador for Jamaican Cuisine and owner of Everything Food based in New York, NY, as hosts for the evening soirée.

Curated by an eclectic lineup of talented chefs, the menu will celebrate classic flavors and ingredients of Jamaica, while incorporating exciting twists to staples such as jerk-style dishes, ackee and saltfish, breadfruit and more.

Participating chefs include:

Samantha Davis-Allonce, FieldTrip (New York)

Winston Grant, Aunt I’s Jamaican Restaurant (Miami)

Charissa Henry-Skyers, Pink Apron Jamaica (Kingston)

Cindy Hutson & Delius Shirley, Ortanique on the Mile (Miami)

Oji Jaja, Ashebre The Virtual Restaurant (Kingston)

Dennis Kerr, Dunkunoo Jamaican Kitchen (Miami)

Geoff Lee, Makka & Mana Poke (Miami)

Kalisa Martin, Kalisa Marie Eats (Philadelphia)

Matthew McDonald, National Hotel (Miami)

Christina Simonitsch, Simo’s (Montego Bay)

Wenford Patrick Simpson, Walkerswood Caribbean Foods (New York)

Hugh Sinclair, Chef Irie Spice (Miami)

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs.

All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $30 million for the School.

Taste Jamaica presented by the Jamaica Tourist Board and the Tourism Enhancement Fund hosted by JJ Johnson and Andre Fowles will take place on Friday, February 21 from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the National Hotel (1677 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach).

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www. sobewff.org/jamaica