City of Lauderhill Launches Citywide Relief Drive to Support Caribbean Neighbors in Need
LAUDERHILL — As Hurricane Melissa continues to intensify in the Caribbean, the City of Lauderhill is mobilizing a citywide relief effort to support Caribbean neighbors in need.
Residents, businesses, and community partners are encouraged to donate essential supplies — including blankets, non-perishable food, water, tarps, flashlights, personal care items, baby supplies, and first aid kits — at any of the designated Lauderhill drop-off locations.
“This is a moment for us to stand hand in hand as a community — united in love, strength, and service. So many of our residents share a deep connection to the Caribbean, and we are ready to uplift and support our neighbors when they need it most.” — Mayor Denise D. Grant
Donation Drop-Off Locations
- Lauderhill City Hall — 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33313
- Veterans Park — 7600 NW 50th Street, Lauderhill, FL 33351
- John Mullins Park — 2000 NW 55th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313
- Westwind Park — 4550 NW 82nd Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33351
- Lauderhill Historical Museum — 1080 NW 47th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313
- Joy’s Roti Delight — 1205 NW 40th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313
Requested Donation Items
- Blankets and Sheets (new)
- New Cots
- Yard Waste Bags
- Unexpired Canned and Non-Perishable Foods
- New Sleeping Bags
- New Work Gloves
- Solar Powered Lights/Flashlights
- Industrial Sponges
- Professional First Aid Kits
- New Tarps
- Personal Hygiene Kits
- New Wash Cloths
- Baby Diapers and Wipes
All items will be sent to relief partners providing direct aid to the affected areas.