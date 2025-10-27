City of Lauderhill Launches Citywide Relief Drive to Support Caribbean Neighbors in Need

LAUDERHILL — As Hurricane Melissa continues to intensify in the Caribbean, the City of Lauderhill is mobilizing a citywide relief effort to support Caribbean neighbors in need.

Residents, businesses, and community partners are encouraged to donate essential supplies — including blankets, non-perishable food, water, tarps, flashlights, personal care items, baby supplies, and first aid kits — at any of the designated Lauderhill drop-off locations.

“This is a moment for us to stand hand in hand as a community — united in love, strength, and service. So many of our residents share a deep connection to the Caribbean, and we are ready to uplift and support our neighbors when they need it most.” — Mayor Denise D. Grant

Donation Drop-Off Locations

Lauderhill City Hall — 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33313

Veterans Park — 7600 NW 50th Street, Lauderhill, FL 33351

John Mullins Park — 2000 NW 55th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Westwind Park — 4550 NW 82nd Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33351

Lauderhill Historical Museum — 1080 NW 47th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Joy’s Roti Delight — 1205 NW 40th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Requested Donation Items

Blankets and Sheets (new)

New Cots

Yard Waste Bags

Unexpired Canned and Non-Perishable Foods

New Sleeping Bags

New Work Gloves

Solar Powered Lights/Flashlights

Industrial Sponges

Professional First Aid Kits

New Tarps

Personal Hygiene Kits

New Wash Cloths

Baby Diapers and Wipes

All items will be sent to relief partners providing direct aid to the affected areas.