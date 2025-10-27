Local News

City of Lauderhill Launches Citywide Relief Drive to Support Caribbean Neighbors in Need

City of Lauderhill Launches Citywide Relief Drive to Support Caribbean Neighbors in NeedLAUDERHILL — As Hurricane Melissa continues to intensify in the Caribbean, the City of Lauderhill is mobilizing a citywide relief effort to support Caribbean neighbors in need.

Residents, businesses, and community partners are encouraged to donate essential supplies — including blankets, non-perishable food, water, tarps, flashlights, personal care items, baby supplies, and first aid kits — at any of the designated Lauderhill drop-off locations.

“This is a moment for us to stand hand in hand as a community — united in love, strength, and service. So many of our residents share a deep connection to the Caribbean, and we are ready to uplift and support our neighbors when they need it most.” — Mayor Denise D. Grant

Donation Drop-Off Locations

  • Lauderhill City Hall — 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33313
  • Veterans Park — 7600 NW 50th Street, Lauderhill, FL 33351
  • John Mullins Park — 2000 NW 55th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313
  • Westwind Park — 4550 NW 82nd Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33351
  • Lauderhill Historical Museum — 1080 NW 47th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313
  • Joy’s Roti Delight — 1205 NW 40th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Requested Donation Items

  • Blankets and Sheets (new)
  • New Cots
  • Yard Waste Bags
  • Unexpired Canned and Non-Perishable Foods
  • New Sleeping Bags
  • New Work Gloves
  • Solar Powered Lights/Flashlights
  • Industrial Sponges
  • Professional First Aid Kits
  • New Tarps
  • Personal Hygiene Kits
  • New Wash Cloths
  • Baby Diapers and Wipes

All items will be sent to relief partners providing direct aid to the affected areas.

