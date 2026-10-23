Jimmy Fallon Pops Up at Jamaica Lovers Rock Party

The Tonight Show host surprised reggae fans in Ocho Rios while visiting Jamaica’s famed GoldenEye resort.

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica — Jimmy Fallon traded late-night television for lovers rock when he made a surprise appearance at Lovers Rock: A Night of British Reggae at Ocean’s 11 Bar and Restaurant.

The NBC personality was in Jamaica on a visit to GoldenEye, the historic resort in Oracabessa, when he headed to nearby Ocho Rios for the British-reggae celebration.

Promoter Steve James said Fallon arrived with Jamaican music figure Wayne Jobson and quickly settled into the scene, greeting patrons and taking in the music.

“He appeared to be thoroughly enjoying himself. He was soaking up the vibes, mingling with patrons and taking the time to say hello to everyone,” James said. “His presence added another memorable dimension to the evening and reinforced the universal appeal of reggae music.”

Reggae Royalty Joins the Crowd

Fallon was not the night’s only notable guest. Lovers rock star Beres Hammond attended, while veteran singer and bassist Lloyd Parks performed.

The event celebrates lovers rock, the romantic strain of reggae that emerged in Britain during the late 1970s and became a defining sound for Caribbean communities in the United Kingdom.

Fallon’s Jamaica and Reggae Connection

Fallon has regularly featured Jamaican music on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Dancehall star Shenseea appeared on the program in June 2024, followed by a Buju Banton performance in July 2025.

His Jamaica stop also carried a pop-culture connection. GoldenEye was the retreat of British author Ian Fleming, who created James Bond while living on the property. The resort is now associated with Island Records founder Chris Blackwell.