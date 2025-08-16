Chuck Fenda Rocks The One Love and Music Festival

LONDON – When reggae artist Chuck Fenda announced his Can’t Stop The Fire Tour across Europe and the UK, critics doubted him. They said a comeback was impossible. They said he was no longer relevant. Chuck Fenda had other plans.

From the moment he stepped on stage at The One Love and Music Festival in Dortmund, Germany, the energy was undeniable. The momentum grew even stronger at Bournemouth Reggae Weekender, where he made history as the first overseas artist ever to headline the Saturday night — delivering a performance that had the seaside crowd roaring.

Then came a last-minute call from Reggae Jam Festival, one of Europe’s premier reggae events. Without hesitation, Chuck Fenda boarded a plane back to Germany, igniting the stage once again and proving that his fire was far from out.

But it was in Birmingham, UK, at the Jamaica 0121 Festival, where his comeback was cemented in history. After a 13-year absence, more than 40,000 fans turned out to witness his return. Fenda’s heartfelt set left the audience visibly moved, with many in tears — a night etched into the memories of everyone who experienced it.