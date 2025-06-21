Travel

Chuck Fenda Ignites Europe with Reggae Tour

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
LONDON – Following a triumphant return to the West Coast with his “Can’t Stop The Fire Tour,” reggae powerhouse Chuck Fenda officially kicked off the European leg of the tour at the end of May, lighting up major stages and venues with a message of truth, unity, and unstoppable energy.

Love Peace & Music Festival

The tour launched with a fiery performance at the Love Peace & Music Festival in Dortmund, Germany, where fans welcomed Di Living Fire with open arms. Backed by the stellar Jahvolution Band, Fenda delivered powerful renditions of classics like Coming Over Tonight and “Gash Dem.” But it was his anthemic hit “Warning” that truly united the crowd—thousands sang every word in a moment that embodied the spirit of conscious reggae.

The energy continued at P60 Club in Amstelveen, Netherlands. The connection between the artist and audience was strong. Next, Fenda brought the excitement to the Grand Hotel Empire in Frankfurt. A large African audience made “Warning” the anthem of the night. Their voices joined together in harmony.

The first leg of the tour concluded in Geneva, Switzerland, with a heartfelt performance at the brand-new Brasseur Des Grottes club. This stop was extra special, coinciding with Chuck Fenda’s birthday (Earthstrong) and Father’s Day.

The evening was full of love and surprise. Fans gave him birthday cakes and sang “Happy Birthday” in English and Swiss. This created an unforgettable celebration of life and music.

After a short break, the Can’t Stop The Fire Tour will continue. It will have shows in Rome, the UK, and Denmark. This includes three big festival appearances. Select dates are still available through the end of August.

 

