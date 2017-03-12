Chronixx Is Face of Adidas Spezial Spring Summer 2017 Collection

NEW YORK — Chronixx, the 24-year-old Jamaican reggae star, is the face of adidas SPEZIAL Spring Summer 2017 collection.

Part of the adidas Originals output, SPEZIAL is inspired by the rich sportswear heritage of adidas’ own archive and its global cultural impact.

For SS17, SPEZIAL turns its attention to the parallels between Jamaican reggae culture and British football casual culture.

At first glance, the two worlds seem glaringly different, but they share a host of commonalities linked through a love of music, football and fashion.

The collection reinvents staples of modern menswear through iconic military jackets, tracksuits, knitted polo shirts, and the signature adidas 3-stripe trainers and leisure shoes.

Following his performance of “Majesty” and “Likes” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon dressed in adidas SPEZIAL SS17, Chronixx begins the North American leg of his headlining tour with reggae comrades Jah9, Jesse Royal and Kelissa.

The adidas SPEZIAL SS17 limited drop will be available on March 17 and the full collection on March 24 at select retailers globally and online.

Click to watch video below to view the collection: