UWI Toronto Benefit Gala Announce Honorees

The University of the West Indies (UWI) announces Canadian and Caribbean leaders to be honoured at the eighth annual Toronto Benefit Gala TORONTO, Canada – The University of the West Indies (UWI) today announced leaders of Canadian and Caribbean heritage to be honored at the eighth annual UWI Toronto Benefit Gala, on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at The Ritz-Carlton […]