Adidas SPEZIAL Spring Summer ’17 featuring Chronixx

The first look at the new adidas SPEZIAL collection, in the form of a 5 minute film featuring Chronixx, shot between Kingston, Jamaica, and Lancashire, UK.

View the collection: Spezial.

The film explores the roots of culture. The roots that allow life to connect to the source. adidas has long been connected to Jamaican culture through the roots of music and love of football, the beautiful game. All these connections are close to Chronixx’s heart.

Chronixx and his peers are creating something that has echoes of the past, but is reinvented into something entirely new – a philosophy that is shared by adidas SPEZIAL.

Soundtrack: ‘Skankin Sweet’, a dub from Chronixx’s forthcoming album.