MIAMI – On October 20th, 2017, the world renown researcher and authority on Sickle Cell disease management and care, Dr. Graham Roger Serjeant will make his first appearance in South Florida as he tours the Pediatric Sickle Cell Unit at the University of Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Serjeant migrated to the tiny island nation of Jamaica to immediately begin his internship as a senior registrar in medicine at the University of the West Indies in 1966.

Serjeant has always maintained that Sickle Cell chose him, this choice was the driving force behind him dedicating the last 50 years of his life to the research and the management of the disease both in Jamaica and abroad.

While there he has developed ground-breaking care management systems through his research and studies of patients with Sickle Cell in the region. His observations and processes have produced a reduction in the amount of infant deaths in a country, that according to most first world health communities, having far less medically advanced services and technological capabilities than their first world counterpart.

Dr. Graham Serjeant to share perspectives and treatment modalities currently being globally utilized and resulting in the reduction of the number of crisis incidents due to sickle cell anemia.

How then can we attribute his success in the reduction of infant deaths in a world where poverty in the countryside and rural towns is as pervasive as the fresh air we breathe daily?

How did Dr. Serjeant discover the key to improving the quality of life while extending their lifespan?

One would expect this type of medical breakthrough to come on the forefront of exhaustive research initiatives on the part of major health and or educational institutions in North America or Europe. Or would they?

The good doctor is being hosted by Dr. Ofelia Alvarez of Alex’s Place and Dr. Thomas J Harrington, Clinical Director of the Adult Sickle Cell Clinic at Jackson Memorial Hospital, as he shares his findings and recommendations on the best healthcare practices for medical professionals caring for patients with sickle cell anemia.

Dr. Serjeant will present on Friday, October 20th at 8am in the University of Miami’s Mailman Center for Child Development’s 8th floor Amphitheater, located at 1601 NW 12th Avenue, Miami.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to delve into the mind of the genius who’s devoted his life’s work to the care of adults and children suffering from the chronic disease.