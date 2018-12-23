Christmas Message 2018: Audrey Marks, Amb. of Jamaica to the USA

Christmas Message 2018: Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, Ambassador of Jamaica to the USA

Merry Christmas to my fellow Jamaicans in the Diaspora!

Christmas is that very special time of year when Jamaicans, like others across the world, take time out to celebrate its true meaning – the coming of Jesus Christ to earth and his promise of peace, hope and joy to all humanity.

For Jamaicans the world over, the occasion serves as the ideal opportunity for families, friends and loved ones to get together, to strengthen family ties and bonds of friendship while revitalising old acquaintances.

Here in the United States, Jamaicans are no different. While many will travel to the “rock”, some of you may, for various reasons, opt for a white Christmas.

Regardless of the manner in which you choose to celebrate the season of Advent, I know it will be a time for the Jamaican community to “get together and feel alright”. Our celebration of Christmas 2018 coincides with the 56th Anniversary of Jamaica’s independence as a sovereign nation which we delightfully celebrated under the theme “One love….one family”.

The anniversary theme served as a poignant reminder of the qualities that make us uniquely who we are, as a people; our warmth, creativity, competitiveness and spirit of togetherness. This year’s theme also served as an indication of the direction we should go, as we continue to embark on this important phase of our country’s journey.

In the last few years, we have witnessed a number of positive developments including 2% growth up to September 2018, record levels of employment and ongoing development and renovation of the country’s infrastructure, including our road networks.

During the recent visit of the Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, to Washington, D.C. he engaged the members of the Jamaican Diaspora in the DMV, had meetings at the White House and Congress and also addressed a Protocolary Session of the Organisation of States. The Prime Minister’s message at all the various fora was clear and unequivocal regarding the earnest pursuit of economic growth and the entrenchment of law &order in our quest to make Jamaica “the place of choice to live, work, do business and raise families”.

As one family, we value the outstanding role played by the Jamaican Diaspora in the country’s success and we look forward to strengthening this partnership in the months and years ahead, as we work together to shape the future of our beloved homeland.

To this end, the Government of Jamaica looks forward to engaging with you in the context of the upcoming Jamaica Diaspora Conference to be held in Kingston in 2019.

On behalf of the staff of the Embassy, I wish for you and yours, a peaceful and holy Christmas and a prosperous 2019.

Audrey Marks

Ambassador