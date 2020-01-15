Celebrate Black History Month at Broward County’s Libraries

BROWARD COUNTY – Throughout February, many Broward County Library locations will host free events in honor of Black History Month.

From film screenings to festivals, there will be programs for all ages, which are listed in the attachment located at the bottom of this page.

Another great way to celebrate Black History Month is with a visit to Broward County’s African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), located at 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.

AARLCC provides our community with the vast resources necessary to educate this generation and future generations about the rich and colorful African, African-American and Caribbean heritages, cultures and histories.

This 60,000-square-foot facility, built in the heart of one of Broward’s historically Black communities, houses more than 85,000 books, manuscripts, artifacts and documents. In addition to these resources, it features permanent and traveling exhibits, a 300-seat state-of-the-art auditorium and events for all ages.

AARLCC is open on Monday and Wednesday from Noon to 8PM and Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10AM to 6PM. For more information, please call 954-357-6282.