Congresswoman Wilson Response to Haitian Migrants Seeking Asylum in Texas

[MIAMI[ – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to reports of Haitian migrants seeking asylum in Del Rio, Texas:

“It was deeply dismaying to learn that tens of thousands of Haitians are huddling under a Texas bridge and that more are expected. It takes a particular level of desperation to escape the conditions at home to make such a perilous journey, especially with children in tow. Sadly, Haitians and asylum seekers from other nations have chosen to do so in the hope of entering the United States, only to find themselves in this very dire predicament. I am extremely concerned about their welfare and what is fast becoming a growing international humanitarian crisis.

“My constituents also are very concerned and hope that the Biden administration will act swiftly to help migrants from the Caribbean and Latin and Central America who have risked everything—including their lives—to reach our border. My office has reached out to the State Department and Department of Homeland Security to request more information and I will continue to monitor the situation as closely as possible. In addition, members of the Haitian diaspora in Miami and New York are planning an on-site visit to Mexico this weekend to speak with the Haitian migrants. I have asked them to provide me with a detailed report of their findings.”