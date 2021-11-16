Christine King, First Guyanese American Elected to Serve City of Miami

[MIAMI] – Christine King won the general election which took place on November 2, 2021 as a member-elect of the Miami Board of Commissioners in Florida, representing District 5 for the City of Miami. District 5 includes Miami’s Design District, Midtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Overtown, and Liberty City. She is the first Guyanese American to be elected in the City of Miami as well as being the only female commissioner for the City at this time.

Priorities

In her role as Commissioner, King’s priorities include increasing affordable and workforce housing, and reducing gun violence. In addition to addressing climate change and sea level rise. Plus, increasing elderly and child services, and much more.

Early Years

Commissioner King was born in Guyana and grew up in the City of Miami, attending Allapattah Elementary School, Westview Middle School, and Miami Central Sr. High School. She has proudly served the community for many years.

Before becoming an attorney, Christine worked as Chief of Constituent Services for the Miami-Dade County Commission and later as an executive with Community Action Agency (CAA). Her career with the county spanned fifteen years. She is the President and CEO of the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation and a practicing attorney.

Christine is married with three beautiful children. She is known for her passion for community service.