Angry Haitians Protesting Across Haiti As Food And Fuel Prices Going Up Again

by Bob Duval

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Soaring food prices aren’t new in Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere and heavily dependent on imports. Sadly in 2020, those prices are rising again, mirroring global trends, while the cost of gasoline has doubled to $5 a gallon. Haitians are paying more for basic staples than much of Latin America and the Caribbean during the coronavirus crisis that is shaking the world.

More than half of Haiti’s 11 million people get by on less than $2 a day and hundreds of thousands are dependent on handouts. Incomes haven’t risen, however. The minimum wage is $5 a day but most Haitians don’t have a job that would pay them that minimum. Unfortunately, angry Haitians said they will not tolerate that again and they will take proper actions against (Lavi Chè) again.

According to local media like Bon Déjeuner! Radio and Radio Television Caraibes, angry Haitians are taking to the streets across the Capital of Haiti to demand the Government of President Jovenel Moïse and Prime Minister Jouthe Joseph to lower food prices and fuel prices that are going up again as Government told them to stay home during the coronavirus crisis.

“Peyi a deja pa gen travay epi pou tout bagay ap monte konsa. Nou di non epi nap denonse mechan ki profite monte tout bagay nan peyi a paske yo tande gen coronavirus”, says Michelin Lafortune, a demonstrator on BDR! Live and TNH.

Unfortunately, On Monday (March 23, 2020), demonstrators have tried to storm the presidential palace in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, as protests over hunger and rising food prices spread across the country. Demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse and Prime Minister Jouthe Joseph, some angry protesters attempted to break through the palace gates before being driven back by Police.

“We all saw what happened before when food and fuel prices went up, and I am demanding the Government to lower the prices as soon as possible to prevent more trouble”, said Mr. Werley Nortreus, a political leader and businessman.

The prices of basic foods such as rice, beans, condensed milk, and fruit have risen by more than 50 percent in Haiti, where the poor even rely on biscuits made of mud to get through the day. Even the price of this traditional Haitian remedy for hunger pangs has gone up to more than $5 (£2.50) for 100 biscuits. Even water price going up across the country, and that’s the reasons the population in Haiti are demanding the Government of President Jovenel Moïse and Prime Minister Jouthe Joseph to lower the prices.

“We’re in 2020, and there’s no way we will continue to demand this Government to lower food and fuel prices because most of the people are not working or getting paid well”, said one angry Haitian while demanding the Government to lower products prices.