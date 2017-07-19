Child sexual abuse symposium part of Jamaica Diaspora 55 Conference

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On Thursday, July 27th, the Jamaica Diaspora Youth and Female Empowerment Task Force (JDYAFET) formerly the Nuh Guh Deh Diaspora Task Force presents Protect the Children Symposium: Breaking the Chains; a discussion and strategy setting symposium for the prevention of child sexual abuse in Jamaica and its Diaspora.

The symposium is part of the upcoming Jamaica Diaspora 55 Conference Day of Service, and is scheduled from 11AM through 2PM at Mico University College, 1 A Marescaux Rd., Kingston Jamaica.

The Symposium is one of many steps in organizing and galvanizing Diaspora communities towards a greater understanding of child sexual abuse and to begin an open dialogue around an issue that is often repeated across generations.

The Nuh Guh Deh Campaign, launched by Eve for Life in Jamaica in 2014, to prevent child sexual abuse and its consequences of teen pregnancy and HIV/AIDS was quickly adopted by the members of the Jamaica Diaspora and has emerged into the Protect the Children initiative with ongoing activities in Florida, led by the Female Development World Organization (FDWO), formerly JIFFD.

Child sexual abuse symposium panelists

Panelists from Jamaica and the US include: Novia Condel-Gibson, Adolescent Specialist UNICEF; Monique McDonald, Sexual Abuse Survivor and Mentor; Tashani Harris Morgan, Educator; Greig Smith, Children Registar; Rosalie Gage Grey, CEO Child Development Agency; Akelia Lawrence-Maitland, Diaspora Advisory Board Member NE USA.

The esteemed panel will be moderated by Empress Golding, Television Personality and Youth Advocate.

“This is the third such event,” said organizer Lavern Deer. “The first was very successful in Florida in February 2016, and created the impetus for inclusion in the Diaspora 55 Conference.” Deer, also Executive Director, FDWO said “it is our goal to create these opportunities for understanding and action in all Diaspora regions.

The initiative is strongly supported by elected officials and civic leaders across the Diaspora; with high levels of support from The Hon. Senator Ruel Reid, CD, Minister of Education, Youth and Information.

For more information on this conference convened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade under the theme “Jamaica and the Diaspora: Linking for Growth and Prosperity” and/or participating in the Day of Service programme, visit the Conference website.