Victoria Mutual Gives Back to School Community in Miramar During COVID-19

[MIRAMAR] – The Victoria Mutual Building Society’s Chief Florida Representative Officer, Suzette Rochester Lloyd, along with Gracelin Williams, Customer Service Representative, presented a donation of $2,000 to Rick Rodriguez, Principal of Sea Castle Elementary School on behalf of the Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) and the Victoria Mutual Foundation on Thursday, December 3rd.

Broward County School Board members, Pattie Goode, District 2 and Debra Hixon, At-Large seat, along with Miramar’s Mayor Wayne Messam and Assistant Principal Gina Kerkerian were also present for the presentation.

In making the presentation, Suzette Rochester-Lloyd stated, “The VMBS and its Foundation are mindful of the importance that education plays in preparing our youth for the future. We find it fitting that during this global pandemic that we support and assist the school community. We consider this our social corporate responsibility and partnered with the City of Miramar to select a school where the need is so great, and we can contribute and assist.”

Mayor Messam has expressed his delight for the donation, especially for a school such as Sea Castle Elementary where a sizeable percentage of the students are first generation Americans of Jamaican parents. The Mayor stated that it was an honor to be a part of the selection process of Sea Castle Elementary as the school could really use the funds donated to continue the educational excellence of the students.

In accepting the donation, Sea Castle Principal Rick Rodriguez said he could not be “more excited, and proud of the partnership between the Victoria Mutual Building Society and Sea Castle elementary school”. There are many families lacking adequate support and COVID-19 has exacerbated these deficiencies for many families. He also stated, “we are thankful for the donation which is going to be extremely helpful in assisting the school to provide a better education to the students”.

The Victoria Mutual Building Society was established in 1878, and has Offices in Jamaica, United Kingdom, and the United States of America. Victoria Mutual continues to remain true to its mission to “partner with communities to improve quality of life”, and also to empower its Members globally to acquire their own homes through its various mortgage loan options to achieve financial independence for themselves and their families.