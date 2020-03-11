// // //

SUNRISE – The Consulate General of Jamaica (Miami) Immigration Awareness Program with Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States has been postponed.

The event was scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2020 6:00 at the Sunrise Civic Center.

The postponement of the event comes as Broward County has declared an emergency after a 4th case of coronavirus has been announced.

Both Ambassador Marks and Consul General Oliver Mair felt it would be best interest of the community to postpone the event at this time.

Further details are pending on if and when the event will be rescheduled.

