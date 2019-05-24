Attorney Marlon Hill to Kickoff Campaign in Bid for Miami Dade Commissioner, District 9

MIAMI — Miami Lawyer and civic mobilizer, Marlon Hill is proud to announce that he is running for an open seat on August 25, 2020 as the next Miami-Dade County Commissioner for District 9 in S.W. Miami-Dade County.

Born in Jamaica and raised in District 9, the working-class neighborhood of South Miami Heights, Marlon is a first generation American that has lived in the district since 1985.

For the past 25 years, Marlon has been a community leader known for his entrepreneurial acumen as a business lawyer, in addition to his local activism in support of issues such as civic engagement, voter education, small business advocacy, breast cancer awareness, and youth mentorship.

“The time has come for me to elevate what I have been doing for years on a different platform. My primary role in this campaign process will be to listen and learn from the residents of South Miami Dade County, and to help magnify their voices and needs to the hallways of county government,” says Marlon Hill.

Hill further commented, “This includes making families, businesses, and neighborhoods more resilient, connected and engaged. My goal will be to improve their quality of life, access to public goods, and economic advancement. “

Marlon Hill Campaign Kickoff Celebration

To support the addition of a fresh voice to the County Commission who will advocate for issues that matter most for the residents of District 9, get to know Marlon Hill at his campaign kick-off and birthday celebration Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 6pm to 9pm South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St., Miami FL 33189.

Awards & Achievements

Marlon has received numerous awards and was featured as one of the “outstanding members of the emerging generation of South Florida business and professional leaders” in the Daily Business Review.

Marlon received the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Bill Colson Leadership Award in 2016, the M. Athalie Range Foundation’s Bridge Builder Award in 2012 and the inaugural Miami Foundation Ruth Shack Community Leadership Award in 2010.

He has been recognized for always being an avid advocate for issues impacting communities of color and immigrant descent, particularly those from the Caribbean region.

Marlon is married to Carla for 21 years and has a passion for arts & culture, soccer (futbol), and mentoring the next generation of leaders.