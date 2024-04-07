Celebrate the 25th Annual Tampa Bay International Carnival with Kes the Band and Inner Circle

ST. PETERSBURG – Get ready to celebrate the vibrant culture, music, food and fun at the 25th annual Tampa Bay International Carnival Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 from 10 am to 10 pm at Albert Whitted Park. Enjoy live music, mouthwatering cuisine, handmade crafts, unique merchandise, a colorful costume parade, SteelBand performance, Mas Bands and more. Albert Whitted Park is located at 480 Bayshore Drive SE. in downtown St. Petersburg.

The finest steel orchestra band in the world Desperados, a 30 piece steel orchestra band direct from Trinidad and Tobago will be performing on both days. Saturday’s live music will feature Latin reggae artists Notch and Don Chezina and more.

Headliners

Sunday will kick off with a colorful costume parade in downtown St Petersburg followed by the live music, which features a mix of Caribbean talent to keep attendees dancing.

Following the parade, the Grammy award winning Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle who are world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song “Bad Boys” and “Sweat” will be performing live on July 14.

Headlining the event on Sunday is International Soca star Kes the Band with classic tunes “Hello” and “Wotless” and the just released album Man With No Door. Plus music by DJ Osocity, DJ Lips International and more.

Opening Celebration

In addition, on Friday, July 12 there will be an opening celebration for the Carnival festival, with a free lunch time performance by the Desperados Steel Orchestra in front of the St. Petersburg City Hall.

The 25th Annual Tampa Bay International Carnival is proudly hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Association in partnership with the City of St. Petersburg.

“We look forward to our long standing tradition of celebrating the culture, spirit and traditions of the Caribbean. Attendees will enjoy the live music acts, cuisine, handmade crafts and colorful costume parade. We look forward to our 25th annual event being our best yet,” said event organizer George Carrington. The Trinidad & Tobago Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing a safe, family festival in Central Florida and outlying areas, fostering community pride and civic involvement, and providing critical opportunities to the Caribbean people in Central Florida to share the Caribbean culture, promote cultural exchange and build economic cooperation in the multiethnic and multi-cultural environment of Central Florida.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tampa-bay-international-carnival-tickets-858103940987