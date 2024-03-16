Soca Superstar & Ambassador Kes Set To Release Album ‘Man With No Door’

NEW YORK – Soca superstar and cultural ambassador Kes is gearing up to drop his latest album ‘Man With No Door’ on March 29, marking his first full-length project in over a decade, released by Ineffable Records. The highly anticipated album promises to deliver a musical journey that transcends boundaries and celebrates the diverse influences that have shaped Kes’s iconic sound.

Inspired by the concept of creative freedom, ‘Man With No Door’ aims to create a sonic space that unites the myriad worlds explored by Kes throughout his musical odyssey. With a blend of colorful melodies, infectious rhythms, and diverse styles, the album invites listeners to revel in the richness of musical diversity and discover the common thread that connects us all.

Kes and Queen Omega Collaboration

In a standout collaboration, Kes joins forces with Trinbagonian reggae powerhouse artist Queen Omega on the powerful track ‘Rise Up.’ The song serves as a poignant call to action for unity. Plus, positive change in a world that is ripe for transformation. Through their impassioned lyrics and soul-stirring melodies, Kes and Queen Omega deliver a rallying cry for collective empowerment and upliftment.

Another highlight of the album is the energetic track ‘Honeycomb,’ a collaboration with the acclaimed Jamaican artist Busy Signal. Infused with the classic bassline-driven dancehall vibe that Kes and Busy Signal both adore, ‘Honeycomb’ embodies the infectious energy of Soca Dancehall fusion and showcases the dynamic synergy between the two talented musicians.

With a track list featuring 16 vibrant songs, including standout tracks like ‘Banga,’ ‘Mood’ featuring Shaggy, and ‘Miracle’ featuring Tano, ‘Man With No Door’ promises to be a compelling showcase of Kes’s artistic evolution and musical prowess. Each song adds a unique hue to the sonic palette of the album, creating a tapestry of sound that reflects the boundless creativity and versatility of Kes as an artist.

“Tack Back”, which was released earlier this year. The song continues to garner global attention, and reclaim the top spot as the most streamed soca song worldwide and throughout the Caribbean.

As Kes embarks on this exciting new chapter in his musical journey, fans can expect to be taken on a mesmerizing adventure through the diverse sounds and flavors of ‘Man With No Door.’ With its message of unity, diversity, and creative exploration, the album serves as a testament to the power of music to bridge divides and bring people together in harmony.

For more information on Kes of Kes the Band upcoming album please click pre save link http://ineffable.to/manwithnodoor.

Man With No Door Track List

Tack Back feat Tano Liki Tiki feat J Perry & Michael Brun Yes Please Jub Jub feat Tano Talk to me Banga Honeycomb feat Busy Signal & Tano Jolene feat Dwala Mood feat Shaggy Formula Bless me Keep my cool SOS Miracle feat Tano Rise up feat Queen Omega It’s Enough