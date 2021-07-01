Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Set to Celebrate 20 Years on November 14th

[MIRAMAR] – The date is confirmed, the venue approved and organizers are busy making plans to stage the 20th annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, presented in association with Publix, at Miramar Regional Park on Sunday, November 14th 2021.

The Festival was awarded the “Most Missed Event for 2019” Best of Jamaica by Jamaicans.com and there is an air of high anticipation as fans are eager to experience “Di Original Jerk Festival Vibes” in person this year.

20th Anniversary Celebration

“To celebrate 20 years is an achievement. As a result, we will be pulling out all the stops to make this year very special. Especially as we emerge from the pandemic and get back to normal, stated Eddy Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc., organizers of the event. “We will be adding new features to improve the customers’ experience. Additionally, we will be taking the entertainment over the top to truly celebrate our 20th anniversary with our patrons.” Edwards stated.

The festival is a leader in merging food, music, and entertainment for the ultimate Caribbean cultural experience. The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is a “must attend” event attracting a diverse audience of influencers, visitors and South Floridians. Attendees flock to the event every year to enjoy a wide variety of jerk delicacies along with a mix of traditional and contemporary entertainment.

Festival Features

Popular Festival features include the Publix Culinary Pavilion, where chefs create tasty recipes and compete for bragging rights. Plus, the Grace Sampling Stations. As well as the Western Union Cultural Stage presentations. Likewise, the sizzling entertainment on the main stage.

Food Court

Local restaurants and home chefs offer a variety of tasty jerk cuisine and other island delights in the Food Court. While the novelty items and other trinkets are available from vendors. The festival is a family outing of fun and fellowship. In addition, the cool “Jerk Festival” vibe everyone has come to know and love.

Vendor Applications

Applications for vendors are now being accepted and tickets will soon be on sale. For vendor booths and general information call 754-273-9166 or visit the festival’s website at www.jerkfestival.com

Social Media Connections

Connect with Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival on social media, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.