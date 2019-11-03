Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, “A True Family Event”, says Abdul Muhsin

by Howard Campbell

MIRAMAR – With under one week to go before the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, Abdul Muhsin is a busy man, making last-minute preparations for what is arguably the biggest culinary event in South Florida.

The jocular Jamaican has been with the 18 year-old festival since 2002. He is its man-for-all-seasons, also serving as chairman of parent company, Jamaican Jerk Festival USA Inc, and technical director.

Abdul credits the persistence of his team, led by Eddy Edwards, for developing a show that initially catered to South Florida’s Jamaican community.

“The festival has grown incrementally from the first year when it drew 1,800. Each year as festival patrons share their experience with family and friends, we’ve seen the growth that takes steps from measured to exponential to where we are in excess of an average of 15,000 patrons,” he explained.

Describing the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival as a “true family event”, Abdul notes that it has long outgrown its Jamaican tag. It attracts fellow West Indians, members of South Florida’s massive Latin population as well as African-Americans and white Americans.

That, he stressed, is due to the popularity of jerked food, a spicy menu introduced to the United States by Jamaicans who migrated there in the 1970’s. Having lived in the US since 1968, Abdul has seen acceptance of jerked delicacies by mainstream America.

“I can remember many years ago when one would mention jerk chicken in this market, people would question its nomenclature. Today, it’s top of mind for foodies and quick service restaurant customer,” he said.

Though not certified, Abdul is also a respected chef who has cooked for several high-profile clients including the Inner Circle band. A vegetarian since 1989, jerked chicken remains one of his favorite recipes to prepare.

Before he converted to Islam in 1975, Abdul Muhsin was known as was Kevin Anthony Williams. Born in Jamaica’s capital, Kingston, he migrated to New York over 50 years ago but moved to Florida in the mid-1970s where he attended the University of Miami.

Starting as a pre-Med major, he switched to Broadcast Communication in his second semester and cut his teeth as a broadcaster on WVUM, the university’s radio station.

After graduating, he worked at several stations including WEDR FM from 1980-2009.

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival takes place November 10 at Miramar Regional Park.

