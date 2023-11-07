by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – It’s now Dr. Beres Hammond. The king of lovers rock reggae was officially conferred with an Honorary Degree of Doctors of Letters here on November 4 at the University of the West Indies’ Mona campus.

Hammond was given his instrument by UWI chancellor Robert Bermudez, at which time the full room of graduates erupted in applause.

The singer told the audience about his early years wanting to be a reggae artist in St. Mary parish, eastern Jamaica. Those ambitions were discouraged by his father but encouraged by his mother. Hammond left rural Jamaica for the capital, Kingston where he pursued his dream.

He sang the opening line to his 2000 hit single, Rockaway, and was joined in song by the graduates. More than 3,500 students graduated from the UWI’s Mona campus on November 3-4.

In 2013, Hammond received the Order of Jamaica, the country’s fourth-highest award, for his contribution to its music industry.

Jamaica’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, acknowledged Hammond’s latest accolade. “Congratulations to the legendary Reggae icon, Beres Hammond, on being awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters by the University of the West Indies. Beres’ soulful voice, general message and theme could be considered the soundtrack for many Jamaican moments. His remarkable career, spanning over five decades, has not only touched the hearts of Jamaicans but has also gained him immense international acclaim. I am myself a huge Beres fan and Jamaica is so blessed to have him as a national treasure. We look forward to more of Beres’ timeless melodies that continue to resonate with people around the globe,” said Holness.

Among the other Jamaican recipients of honorary degrees were Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s Ambassador to Washington. Plus, Lascelles Chin, who was awarded posthumously.

Barbadian soca star Alison Hinds, Trinidad-born singer/actress Heather Headley and calypsonian Sir Leroy “King Short Shirt” Emanuel from Antigua, also received honorary doctorates from the UWI this year.