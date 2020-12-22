Singer Tamara B Shows Her Versatility On Her Latest Gospel Track, “Child of The King”

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – As someone who was raised in the Church, Tamara B has always had a spiritual side, which she never fears to express. She does just that on Child of The King, her latest song.

Produced by her husband, singer A. J. Brown, the single was released by Brown Cat Records on December 11.

“My sound as it relates to this song is a combination of spiritual, inspirational and message lyrics that any listener can dance to. The overall structure of the song is reggae as its foundation with hints of R&B instrumentation,” said Tamara B.

She credits Fari, a 19 year-old multi-instrumentalist, for Child of The King’s diverse tones.

“Working with Fari is a breath of fresh air,” said Tamara B, who lives in South Florida.

Though the Kingston-born artist began singing in the Church, it was on Jamaica’s busy tourist circuit where she cut her musical teeth.

Eight years ago, she made the transition to recording with the song, Because You Love Me, followed three years later by All About You And I. The Other Side of Me, Tamara B’s first EP, was released in 2017.

That year, she was opening act for Third World on the South Florida leg of the band’s US tour.

While working venues across the United States has put the edge on her live set, Tamara B credits a decade in Jamaica’s largest hotels for her a versatile artist.

“I would say those years spent in Jamaica on the north coast, working with multiple great musicians performing for a different audience almost every night, that’s what groomed and prepared me towards my recording career,” she said.