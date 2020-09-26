MIAMI – Is Miami the scene for a modern explosion of reggae and Caribbean culture? Abebe Lewis explores just this on his new online show “Behind the Culture.”

In the first episode, Lewis connects with Bob Marley’s grandsons, Yohan and Jo Mersa Marley, for a nostalgic chat about walking in the footsteps of a legend. The young Marleys recently released “Brickell,” a single that compares a beautiful woman to Miami’s nightlife and skyline.

Click image to watch Behind the Culture highlights

He digs deep into the music genre’s evolution on “Behind the Culture.” It’s a genre his father and uncle’s reggae band used to coined the signature song for the city in the Blockbuster hit, “Bad Boys.”

His father Ian Lewis, co-founder of the Grammy-winning Inner Circle, taught Abebe the tricks of the trade from a young age. He has spent most of his childhood at the iconic Studios in Miami, where he rubbed shoulders with several heavyweights in the music industry.

As CEO of Abebe Lewis Marketing and Branding. With “Behind the Culture,” Abebe unravels the Caribbean’s rich diasporic layers through intimate conversations about the challenges, inspirations and innovation that come with thriving in this era.

On Friday, Sept. 25, Abebe Lewis will sit down with businessman and restaurateur C.J. Louis, CEO of Toast Vodka.

Being multidimensional, Lewis has also launched an urban element of the show called “Behind the Beats,” where he interviews legendary and trending figures in the hip-hop industry.