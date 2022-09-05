Entertainment

Demand Grows for World Creole Music Festival

World Creole Music Festival

ROSEAU, Dominica – Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival welcomes patrons back to the Nature Island for the 22nd staging of the biggest and broadest event of its Independence season.

This year’s festival will feature 23 headline artistes from diverse musical genres including reggae, soca, afrobeat, kompa and bouyon. With heightened anticipation for this year’s festival, ticket sales have been tremendous with early bird tickets for both the VVIP and PVIP season experiences selling out.

World Creole Music Festival

Nightly tickets for VVIP are also completely sold out. Nightly tickets for PVIP are available in limited quantities for Friday and Sunday at the rate of EC$400.

Physical tickets at the special season rate of EC$300 are available for sale at the box office, DEPEX Colour Lab, and the Roseau and Portsmouth locations of Bullseye Pharmacy. This special offer is also available at the weekly hotspots within various communities on island until September 16th. Stay tuned for other promotions at these hotspots which continues until October 26th.

Nightly tickets are only available online, along with other available categories, at Dominica Festivals. The public is advised to avoid sharing images of online tickets since tickets cannot be re-used once the QR codes are scanned on entry into the festival venue.

Sponsors

Discover Dominica Authority extends a special thank you to this year’s WCMF sponsors which include headline sponsor Digicel. Silver sponsors Tropical Shipping and Coulibri Ridge. Bronze sponsor and premier banking partner National Bank of Dominica. Corporate sponsors Tranquility Beach and Belfast Estate–Kubuli. DDA gives special mention to partners DOWASCO, DOMLEC, and The Wave St. Lucia.

 

