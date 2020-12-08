Digicel International Enables Digital Money

[Saint Lucia] – Digicel international, a platform that makes the distance between the Diaspora communities worldwide and their loved ones back home a bit shorter, is taking a step further and enabling international money transfers all over the world.

Now, anytime customers visit digicelinternational.com or the Digicel International app, they’ll be able to Send Money to different locations, Top Up a loved one’s phone, send them a Digital Card, pay Bills, and much more.

“We already connect millions in the Diaspora with friends and family in over 30 countries with our Top Up service, and we know they also send remittance. We saw an opportunity to put both services on the same website and app. Digicel International is about digital money, financial inclusion, and the connection between those overseas and those at home”, said David Curneen, Group CEO for Digicel Financial Services.

Digicel International’s launch is a crucial component in the Digicel Financial Services mission of building a financially inclusive cashless economy.

The platform facilities different day-to-day transactions, empowering customers to use digital money as a currency regardless of being on the sending or receiving side.

Digicel Financial Services also built a family of Mobile Wallets across the Caribbean and the South Pacific. From doing p2p transaction to receiving international remittance, these mobile wallets provide a way to make fast, reliable, safe, and convenient daily financial transactions at anytime, anywhere. Digicel Financial Services mobile wallets permit their users to store funds and have them available at all times.

Send Money, Top Up, Digital Cards, and Bill Pay can be access via the website digicelinternational.com or by downloading the app in the App Store ore Google Play Store.