Dancehall Artiste Wesbeezi Shakes It UP

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Dancehall/ reggae artiste Wesbeezi delivers a sound as unique as his name. Wesbeezi’s univocal tone is consciously paired with thought-provoking lyrics that he hopes will change the world.

The dancehall artiste shared in his latest interview that he aims for his music to reach a wider audience. “I want to positively contribute and make a difference in the present state of dancehall”, Wesbeezi said

Working with a selection of producers like Super Nova and Noo Nation Wesbeezi has showcased his versatility and style. Singles like ‘Live On’ and ’Everybody Bad’ have built traction in the streets and the artiste is taking his career to the next level.

Wesbeezi is set to release a remix of his party hit ‘Like Carnival’ which captivated the crowds at the 2023 Miami Carnival. The song has a fresh Afrobeat tempo making it a dance track. He hopes to see his fans dancing and enjoying the tune this summer.

Find out more about Wesbeezi’s buzz today.