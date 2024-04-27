Miami Carnival Celebrates 40 Years of Caribbean Culture in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – Miami Carnival, the dynamic celebration of Caribbean vibrancy, joyfully announces its 40th anniversary festivities, set to take place from October 11 to 13, 2024, in Miami, FL. For four decades, Miami Carnival has pulsated as the heart of Caribbean traditions, leaving an indelible mark on South Florida’s cultural tapestry. Beyond a mere festival, Miami Carnival has evolved into a vital nexus for cultural exchange, economic vitality, and community cohesion. With infectious soca and calypso rhythms filling the air and stunning costumes adorning the parade route, Miami Carnival radiates joy, unity, and cultural heritage.

Fueled by unwavering dedication and Carnival passion, the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee (MBOHC) is preparing to orchestrate one of the year’s most anticipated cultural events. This milestone anniversary commemorates four decades of honoring the finest Caribbean culture and heritage, cementing its position as one of North America’s premier cultural tourism attractions.

Unwavering Community Support

Supported by esteemed entities such as the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (Host Sponsor), Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, Visit Lauderdale, and Broward County Commission.

Miami Carnival invites attendees to savor a myriad of Caribbean and international delicacies, beverages, and artisan crafts, enriching the celebration of Caribbean culture and pride.

Event tickets are available for purchase at miamicarnival.org.

Miami Carnival has blossomed into a cornerstone of the Caribbean diaspora, drawing participants and spectators from across the globe. Enthusiastic US, Caribbean, African, and European attendees will converge in Miami for this year’s festivities. Over twenty masquerade bands and eight steel bands will vie for top honors. Best of all, attendees will be treated to the infectious rhythms of soca at the mega concert.

The celebration encompasses pageantry, music, culinary delights, arts and crafts, and cultural experiences suitable for families of all ages.

Resilience and Testament To The Culture

Joan Hinkson-Justin, Chair of the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, expresses her excitement: “Miami Carnival stands as a testament to the vibrancy and resilience of Caribbean culture. Our 40th anniversary signifies the enduring spirit that unites us all.” We eagerly anticipate celebrating the legacy of our founding members, who are the bedrock of Miami Carnival’s success and growth.

Celebrating the Past and Looking to the Future

As one of the founding members of Miami Carnival, Ruthven Williams, adds, “As we mark this historic milestone, we celebrate not only our past but also the limitless potential of our future.”

Economic Impact

Kathryn D’Arcy underscores the economic impact: “Miami Carnival’s contribution to our local economy cannot be overstated. It’s more than just a celebration; it’s an engine of growth and prosperity.”

Weekend Highlights

The weekend’s highlights include the iconic Miami Carnival J’ouvert and the Miami Carnival Panorama competition. This complements the rich cultural diversity of South Florida’s arts and culture scene. The pinnacle moment arrives on Sunday, October 13, at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds with the Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Concert. A a splendid showcase of the traditional West Indian Carnival extravaganza.

As the event’s 40th anniversary approaches, anticipation mounts for the diverse lineup of talent poised to grace the main stage, highlighting the finest Caribbean music and performance art.

For further information, event updates, and ticket sales, please visit miamicarnival.org or follow @MiaBroCarnival on social media.

Signature Miami Carnival 2024 Events