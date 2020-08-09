Just Being Funny: Prison Bae stole my money because duh!

By Caribbean Comedian Onicia Muller

On my way to Dunkin’ Donuts, I found a quarter. On my walk home, a man asked for spare change. I broke my pride and my back dipping low, and picking it up slow for that quarter – is mine!

He interrupted my standard declination. “I’m sorry. I meant. Can you change this money?” I looked up and WOW this black man had the most spectacular blue eyes. Just imagine Jeremy ‘Prison Bae’ Meeks approaching you in real freaking life!

He was a lil rough-looking, but one can’t be “prison bae” with sexy eyes and church boy swag. Nah, you need bad boy flavour and nasty boi hygiene.

I prayed to the luv gawdz: Make Prison Bae flirt with me, and I’ll rethink not having change. Thirsty much? Should have bought a drink with my meal.

“So, Can you change this money?” Choops. He wasn’t trying to offer me no deek deek. All he wanted was a whole dollar bill in exchange for his coins. Fine, I handed him my dollar.

My misguided ego inflated: Prison Bae and his short-sighted need for spare change is gonna regret passing up the chance to be my boyfriend.

While I waited for his coins he asked, “Do you have twenty? I have more change.” I wanted to move on with my life, but I was too close to locking in karma points and a lover mang.

Dang, I only had seventeen dollars in change, and Prison Bae needed a twenty. Why was the universe trying to cock block this match made in hobo heaven?!

“Oh, what I meant was can you give me enough change so that I can make a twenty?” The scrubbery of it all! “I actually only have is about sixty-five cents. You cool with that?”

No, I’m not cool with emptying my wallet so you can maybe give me sixty-five cents. What in the ‘a scrub is a guy who thinks he’s fly’ is going on?

My dollar in his right hand. His coins (technically my coins) in his left. Liar bae. Broke boy bae. All I wanted was a hot Prison Bae to be my boyfriend!

Snatch my dollar? Nah he was close enough to grab me by the collar and pistol-whip me. It’s not worth getting beaten up and possibly having my cold hashbrowns stolen.

When I snapped back to the moment, he’d done a Micheal Jackson and moonwalked away.

If I hadn’t been thirsty for blue-eyed dick or stingy with that quarter, I’d still have my dollar and a warm breakfast.

Months later he’d gone full junkie: Ragged, smelly, eyes still hella cute if you cared to look.

Crack logic: do a shiesty currency exchange instead of using those eyes and dick to score housing or a job. He could have fathered a manling string with a rich sugar momma and live fat off child support.

Shout out to the color blue; The devil wore a blue dress and she brother rocked some baby blues.

