Tarrus Riley Its Showtime: A Tribute to Exceptional Women

NEW YORK – Chart-topping reggae artist Tarrus Riley has just dropped his latest single “It’s Showtime,” produced by the acclaimed label Dutty Rock Productions, owned by Sean Paul. In this song, Tarrus Riley celebrates the strength and beauty of women. He highlights those who are ready to shine. He also mentions famous celebrities like Taraji Henson and Meagan Good.

Riley’s lyrics honor and celebrate the amazing women in many lives. He sings, “Now it’s showtime, you are my star girl, flashlight, you are the star girl in my love life.” This single is part of the Dutty Showtime project. It reinterprets the famous Showtime Riddim created by producer Dave Kelly.

There are a few added elements and revamps to the original Showtime Riddim, which Sean Paul shares. “Big up to Sukku from Ward 21, News from Money Matters Entertainment, Copper Shaun, and my brother Jigzag. We all came together on this. We’ve adjusted the keys and speed to give the riddim a fresher bounce. It’s designed to bring a positive vibe every time people hear it” says Sean Paul.

Dutty Showtime Project

Joining Tarrus Riley on the Dutty Showtime project are reggae and dancehall heavyweights such as Buju Banton, Busy Signal, Chi Ching Ching, Charley Black, as well as promising newcomers like J’Calm, Sotto Bless, and Ras Ajai. Sean Paul, the label’s founder, also contributes to the project with his hit single “Bring It,” blending nostalgic 90’s dancehall sounds with a contemporary twist.

The Showtime Riddim has left an indelible mark on Jamaican music, known for its enduring appeal and influence on the industry. For Tarrus Riley, being a part of this project is a tribute to a riddim that played a significant role in shaping his musical journey.

He shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Growing up in the 90s, Showtime was one of the top riddims, definitely in the top three for me. It’s a great feeling to be part of this project today and express gratitude to Dutty Rock for the opportunity.”

“It’s Showtime” by Tarrus Riley is now available on all major streaming platforms. Don’t miss this exciting new launch that honors women who stand out in their own special ways.

Stream Tarrus Riley Its Showtime