By September 26, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

Abebe Lewis: Behind The Culture Exclusive Interview with Yohan Marley & Jo Mersa Marley

Abebe Lewis explores the Miami scene for reggae and Caribbean Culture on his new online show “Behind the Culture.”

In this episode he connects with Bob Marley’s grandsons, Yohan and Jo Mersa Marley, for a nostalgic chat about walking in the footsteps of a legend.

The young Marleys recently released “Brickell,” a single that compares a beautiful woman to Miami’s nightlife and skyline.

Spread the love
Posted in: Video
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: