Out of the thousands of online casinos you can find through your web browser, there are only a few of those that are considered the best in the industry. However, finding those best online casinos can be difficult, as you may need to have time reading reviews or following recommendations on the web. To save you time in finding a suitable online casino for you, we are here to recommend one casino website that you will surely like. The website is called Casino.Me, an online casino that operates in Japan and several countries in Europe that provides great games, excellent customer service, and a smoothly-running website. To know more, here are some of the best features of Casino.Me.

Has an Amazing Welcome Bonus

The first great feature that Casino.Me has is its amazing and unique welcome bonus, wherein it is divided into three separate online deposit bonuses. Once you create an account on the website, Casino.Me would then give you three welcome bonuses, which can be activated once you deposit money into your account. You can click here to learn more about how Casino.Me is able to offer this peculiar yet generous welcome bonus.

The first welcome bonus is unlocked after your first ever deposit on the website. This is a 100% match bonus that can go up to USD 500, which is quite high considering that most online casinos only give 10% to 20% of the total money you deposit as a welcome bonus. In addition to the match-up bonus, Casino.Me would also give you 100 to 250 free spins for one particular online slot and one instant bonus round for another slot game. In Japan, you can use the 100 free spins of Hawaiian Dream and the instant bonus round on Note of Death, but in Germany, you can utilize 250 free spins on Book of Dead and one bonus round on Razor Shark. The second and third welcome bonuses have a 50% match up each that has a limit of USD 500.

Offers a Loyalty Program

Besides the welcome bonus, Casino.Me also offers an excellent loyalty program called Cash ME, which is supposed to give players a claimable cash reward. The reward you can get from the loyalty program is 0.5% of each of your bets, so you will get extra money whenever you win a bet in specific casino games on the website. This prize can be claimed whenever you want to, but keep in mind that after you make 1000 bets, the Cash ME claimable reward pot would reset. So, keep collecting your Cash ME rewards and count your bets.

Provides More Than 2000 Games

Casino.Me is considered one of the biggest online casinos on the web, as the website contains more than 2000 games that are all fun and exciting to play. There are different types of casino games that you can play at Casino.Me, which include traditional table games like poker, baccarat, roulette, and blackjack, and also online slot games that have either classic rules or unique mechanics. Casino.Me also frequently uploads new games, so it would be best to read or follow the latest online casino review to know more about the newest casino games on the website.

Also, Casino.Me features several live casino games that are quite popular today because of their immersive gameplay. These live casino games feature live casino dealers that have experience when it comes to making players feel like they are playing their favorite casino table game at a land-based casino.

Allows Multiple Payment Options

Another interesting feature that Casino.Me has is its multiple payment options, which allow players to have ample freedom in choosing how they want to deposit and withdraw money through the online casino. Aside from using credit cards and debit cards, players are allowed to use e-pay platforms like ecoPayz and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for transactions on Casino.Me.

The minimum deposit in Casino.Me is 10 EUR, while the maximum deposit is 10,000 EUR. As for withdrawals, you can withdraw from 20 EUR up to 20,000 EUR per day. However, the withdrawal request would need to be approved first, and it may take 3 to 6 hours before you get the approval. After withdrawing, it would then take about 4 to 5 days before the withdrawn money would reflect on your bank account. But, it is very important to note that if you withdraw 20,000 EUR, Casino.Me will give the money on an installment basis for 30 days, which means you will get about 666 EUR per day in one month.

Casino.Me is regarded as one of the best online casinos on the web. So, if you don’t want to have a hard time finding a suitable online casino for you, you can check out a great online casino like Casino.Me and explore its awesome features.