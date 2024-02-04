Entertainment

Soca Ambassador Kes Releases Video for ﻿Hit Single “Miracle”

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News59 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read
Soca Ambassador Kes Releases Video for ﻿Hit Single “Miracle”

New York – Soca sensation and ambassador Kes has unveiled the highly anticipated music video for his chart-topping single, “Miracle.” The track, which aims to capture the essence of love and celebration inherent in carnival culture, promises to be a memorable addition to the soca music landscape.

Soca Ambassador Kes Releases Video for Hit Single “Miracle”
Kes

“Miracle” a multi-dimensional love song wrapped in power soca; it’s a testament to the transformative power of love, both for the carnival and for interpersonal connections. Kes explains, “We wanted to create a song that speaks to the love we have for one another and for the festival itself, acknowledging its importance in our lives.”

The single, characterized by its high tempo and uplifting beats, falls under the genre of power-soca, designed to accompany masqueraders as they revel in the carnival festivities. However, beyond its infectious rhythm, “Miracle” delves into deeper themes of euphoria and spiritual awakening, encapsulating the profound emotions associated with carnival in Trinidad.

The accompanying music video, directed by Oliver Milne, draws inspiration from Kes’s personal experiences. Reflecting on his journey as a young carnival enthusiast, Kes shares, “The video is a homage to my first experience crossing the stage with a band. Despite not being officially a part of a carnival band and facing challenges, it was a memorable moment filled with love and camaraderie.”

Set against the vibrant backdrop of carnival celebrations, the video serves as a visual narrative of love and connection, with the festival serving as the perfect setting for romance to unfold.

“Miracle” is set to release on Friday, February 2, 2024, and will be available on all major streaming platforms. To watch the music video, Click Here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News59 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

The Top Casinos In South Florida, Isles at Pompano Park

The Top Casinos In South Florida

June 12, 2019

Miami Book Fair International 2010: Caribbean Programs

November 7, 2010

Broward Cultural Division Presents ‘A Cultural Diversity Artists’ Forum

February 27, 2007
Bob Marley Movie Premier with Sandra Grant Griffiths and Cedella Marley

Miami Beach Plays Host to Reggae Icon, Bob Marley In Movie Premier

April 10, 2012
Back to top button