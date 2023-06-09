Visit Lauderdale Joins in the Celebration for Caribbean American Heritage Month

SOUTH FLORIDA – Visit Lauderdale supports and participates in the 9th Annual Unique CAHM and CULTURE Awards, Banquet & Gala, in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month. Visit Lauderdale is a world-class destination, beautiful beaches, fantastic dining, entertainment and much more, Something for everyone. Join us on June 25th, 2023, at The Signature Grand, Davie, Florida, starting at 6 p.m. Red Carpet Arrival, Reception, followed by formalities, Dinner, Awards Presentation, Entertainment, Dancing until close.

Don’t miss this Grand Affair!

Entertainment includes Tropical Vibes Steel Pan, Ebony DJ, Wayne Armond-Chalice, One Man Band – Singer, Songwriter, Entertainer.

Awards

Unique CAHM and CULTURE Awards recognize ordinary people who have performed extraordinary work and continue to give back to their community. Areas of recognition include HealthCare; Health; Wellness; Arts and Culture; Legal; Protective Services; Entrepreneurship; Charity; Community/Leadership Support.

South Florida is a melting pot of people from numerous Caribbean Islands and this year the Honorees represent Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua (A Member of CARICOM).

Once again, the “Friends of the Caribbean Award” will be presented to three of our friends from the U.S.A. who have supported and impacted the Caribbean American Community. Additionally, The Lifetime Achievement Award goes to GraceKennedy Ltd. A company that has given over 100 years to the communities they serve.

“Good deeds should not be left un-noticed, therefore our goal is to continue to recognize as many as we possibly can and for many years to come”, It is gratifying to be able to present these awards and I am sure it is equally gratifying for the recipients to receive them”, says Elizabeth “Liz” Burns president of Unique Creations by Liz producer of the Unique CAHM and CULTURE Awards

Community Support

Sponsors and Supporters include Visit Lauderdale; Jamaica Tourist Board; South Florida Caribbean News, Jamaicans.com and others who are once again showing their support of the Caribbean Community and their appreciation for our business and customer loyalty.

The mission of CAHMUSA is to expand the knowledge and awareness of the rich cultural heritage of the people of the Caribbean region and their many significant contributions to the development and wellbeing of the USA. To learn more please visit www.CAHMUSA.com.