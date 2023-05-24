The Grand Finale Celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month – June 2023

SOUTH FLORIDA – The 9th Annual Unique CAHM and Culture Awards, Banquet & Gala in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month will be on June 25, 2023, at the Signature Grand, Davie, Florida. This fantastic event starts at 6p.m. with red carpet arrival, reception, followed by formalities, Dinner, Awards Presentation, Entertainment, Dancing until close. Don’t miss this grand event of class, culture, and fun.

Award Recognitions

Unique CAHM and CULTURE Awards recognizes ordinary people who have performed extraordinary work and continue to give back to their community. Areas of recognition include HealthCare; Health/Wellness; Arts and Culture; Legal; Protective Services; Entrepreneurship; Charity; Community/Leadership Support.

South Florida is a melting pot of people from numerous Caribbean Islands and this year 10 Honorees represent Jamaica; Trinidad & Tobago; Haiti; Cuba; Dominican Republic and Nicaragua (Member of CARICOM since 2022)

In addition, we will again present the “Friends of the Caribbean Award” Three of our friends from the U.S.A. who have supported and impacted the Caribbean American Community will be awarded. Additionally, one company will receive “The Lifetime Achievement Award”.

“Good deeds should not be left un-noticed, therefore our goal is to continue to recognize as many as we possibly can and for many years to come”, It is gratifying to be able to present these awards and I am sure it is equally gratifying for the recipients to receive them”, says Elizabeth “Liz” Burns president of Unique Creations by Liz producer of the Unique CAHM and CULTURE Awards.

The mission of CAHMUSA is to expand the knowledge and awareness of the rich cultural heritage of the people of the Caribbean region and their many significant contributions to the development and wellbeing of the USA. To learn more please visit www.CAHMUSA.com.