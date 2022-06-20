South Florida’s Grand Finale for Caribbean American Heritage Month

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The Annual Unique CAHM and CULTURE Awards, Banquet & Gala, in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month, will be held on June 25, 2022 at The DoubleTree by Hilton, Sunrise-Sawgrass, starting at 7p.m. Red Carpet Arrival, Reception, followed by formalities, Dinner, Awards Presentation, Entertainment, Dancing until close. Don’t miss this great evening of Class, Culture and Fun.

Unique CAHM and CULTURE Awards recognize ordinary people who have performed extraordinary work and continue to give back to their community. Areas of recognition include: HealthCare; Health; Wellness; Arts and Culture; Legal; Entrepreneurship; Academia; Charity; Community/Leadership Support and Media.

Honorees & Awards

South Florida is a melting pot of people from numerous Caribbean Islands and this year the Honorees represent Jamaica; Trinidad & Tobago; Haiti; Dominican Republic; Puerto Rico; Panama. They are: Dee Harrison; Braulio Rosa; Ayesha Williams; Michael “Mike” Andrews; Berioska Sosa; Marcine Joseph; Jeff Lozama; Dr. Rachel Tourgeman; Marlon Hill; Don Parchment.

In addition, we will again present the “Friends of the Caribbean Award” Commissioner Ray Martin; Lori Alhadeff; and Nancy Merolla, Three of our friends from the U.S.A. who have supported and impacted the Caribbean American Community. Additionally The Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Donald “Donnie’ Dawson-Jamaica Tourist Board.

“Good deeds should not be left un-noticed, therefore our goal is to continue to recognize as many as we possibly can and for many years to come”, It is gratifying to be able to present these awards and I am sure it is equally gratifying for the recipients to receive them”, says Elizabeth “Liz” Burns, producer of the Unique CAHM and CULTURE Awards

60th Anniversary of Independence

We also celebrate Jamaica and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on a huge milestone, the 60th Anniversary of Independence on August 6th and August 30th respectively. Huge Congratulations to both countries.

Sponsors and Supporters include, SYNOVUS Bank; Senator Lauren Book, and many others who are once again showing their support of the Caribbean Community and their appreciation for our business and customer loyalty.