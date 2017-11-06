Elizabeth Burns receives Milestone Award for Professional Service Excellence

LAUDERHILL – Elizabeth Burns, President, Unique Creations by Liz, was the recipient of The Milestone Award for Professional Service Excellence. The award was presented by Marie Gill, president of Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce & Honorable Daryl Vaz-Minister-Jamaica.

The Presentation was made at the recent Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce Annual Forum & Luncheon in Lauderhill.

See also: Jamaica USA Chamber to stage Trade and Investment Forum in Lauderhill

Other Awardees include:

– Hugh Ferguson Publisher, National Weekly Newspaper – Milestone Award for Media Excellence

– Commissioner Howard Berger – Community Support