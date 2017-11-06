By November 6, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

Elizabeth Burns receives Milestone Award for Professional Service Excellence

LAUDERHILL – Elizabeth Burns, President, Unique Creations by Liz, was the recipient of The Milestone Award for Professional Service Excellence. The award was presented by Marie Gill, president of Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce & Honorable Daryl Vaz-Minister-Jamaica.

Daryl Vaz, Elizabeth Burns, Marie Gill

Hon. Daryl Vaz, Elizabeth Burns, Marie Gill

The Presentation was made at the recent Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce Annual Forum & Luncheon in Lauderhill.

Other Awardees include:

– Hugh Ferguson  Publisher, National Weekly Newspaper – Milestone Award for Media Excellence

– Commissioner Howard Berger – Community Support

 

Posted in: Profile
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: