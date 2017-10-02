Jamaica USA Chamber to stage Trade and Investment Forum in Lauderhill

Jamaica’s Minister of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz will be the Keynote speaker at the Jamaica USA Chamber’s major Trade and Investment Forum

LAUDERHILL – The Jamaica-USA Chamber of Commerce (JAUSACC) in association with Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) will host its Trade & Investment Forum and B2B Matchmaker Conference on October 6th from 8:30 am to 5:00 p.m. at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Place in Lauderhill, Florida.

Jamaican Government Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, Member of Parliament and Minister of Economic Growth and Job Creation will lead the in-bound delegation from Jamaica, and deliver the Keynote Address at the Recognition & Installation Luncheon to occur from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Minister Vaz is expected to speak on current economic development initiatives and how members of the Diaspora can participate.

“We want the Jamaica USA Chamber and members of the Diaspora to know that the Government of Jamaica fully supports their efforts to promote Brand Jamaica. We are always eager to engage with the Diaspora to provide information on the Government’s plans and opportunities for them to share in Jamaica’s vast economic growth,” reads a message from the Minister.

Mrs. Berletta Henlon Forrester, JAMPRO’s Market Development Manager, will lead the Global Trade Forum to take place from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. JAMPRO will be discussing matters relevant to trading of products and services, establishing business linkages, establishing a business in Jamaica, and business development opportunities that JAMPRO’s partnership with the Jamaica USA Chamber can address. The Global Trade Forum will feature presentations from other Jamaican delegates.

Mr. Lyttleton O. Shirley, Chairman of Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ), will present four major projects, including the Morant Bay Urban Center, a 365,000 sq. ft. redevelopment of the old Good Year factory that has been dormant for many years. Mr. Shirley and several members of the FCJ Team will be on hand to hear from and meet with persons interested in investment and rental space opportunities with FCJ in this commercial complex, and in many other projects that are underway throughout Jamaica.

Other Global Trade Forum presenters include: Mrs. English Gosse, Esq., Registrar General of Jamaica. The Registrar General’s Department is reaching out to the Diaspora in Florida and wants to meet one on one with persons that may have birth certificate and similar issues that may be hampering their immigration procedures.

Business Financing will be a major issue of discussion and presentation of opportunities will be from both U.S. and Jamaica-based institutions. Mrs. Lisa Bell, Managing Director of the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of Jamaica will join the in-bound Delegation to discuss financing of two-way trade and investment deals. She will be joined by U.S. EXIM Bank Director, Tamara Maxwell, based in Washington DC, to present financing programs for exports to Jamaica by Florida and other U.S. based small businesses. Other financial presenters include representatives from Jamaica National Building Society and Victoria Mutual Building Society, based in Florida.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will join with the U.S. Department of Commerce, MBDA Export Center to provide information and help persons to register for FEMA and provide post-hurricane disaster loan application assistance. The SBA has Disaster Loans available at very low interest rates. Businesses may borrow up to $2 million, and homeowners and renters may borrow up to $200,000 for physical damage or economic injuries, resulting from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The public is invited to attend the October 6th Conference to learn more and get help.

“Jamaica has a strong history of producing world class quality products and our Chamber is delighted to partner with JAMPRO, the Government of Jamaica, and the U.S. Department of Commerce to showcase Brand Jamaica, and to help the general community. We anticipate a very successful conference,” stated Marie Gill, President of the Jamaica USA Chamber.

The Trade Forum and B2B Expo will provide a one-stop opportunity with a wealth of business resources for financing, contract opportunities with government and corporations; franchising; exporting, and identification of trade and investment opportunities with Jamaica.

Interested corporations, small businesses and individuals looking for products and services of a high standard, looking to engage in international trade, joint ventures, or to meet one-on-one with expo exhibitors to discuss potential partnerships, and negotiate for business opportunities, can achieve all of this in one location, at the “Doing Business With Jamaica” Conference on October 6th.

Cost to attend the Luncheon with Hon. Daryl Vaz, from 12;00 – 2:00 p.m. is $50. There is no charge to attend the Global Trade Forum or to meet one-on-one with presenters. Exhibitor Booths are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration, Sponsorship, Exhibition Booth and General Information are available at the Chamber’s website or by calling 786.515.0671 or email marie@jamaicausachamber.org