Valrico, FL ULTIMATE Guide 2023

Valrico is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida, United States, located approximately 20 miles east of Tampa. It is a suburb of Tampa, home to various attractions and activities, including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team, and the Florida Aquarium. If you want to see beautiful beaches like those in Clearwater and St. Pete Beach, then Tampa Bay is the area. Living in Valrico can be fun, with many amenities for residents. Below is an ultimate guide to what you need to know as a Valrico, Florida, homeowner in 2023.

Cost of Living in Valrico, FL

The town offers a lower living cost than other areas in the state. The cost of living varies depending on the home market price in the area, along with your career and salary. This means that some parts of the city will likely cost you more. There are excellent real estate options, from vast plots of land to family homes for sale in Valrico FL, that you can find. Predictions show higher market prices in 2023 than a few months ago.

Currently, the total number of homes for sale in the market is less than 80, with the median price at $432,300 last month, which is above the same time last year. The median cost per square footage is only $76, lower than the average of approximately $100 per square footage in other areas of the state. The average price of leasing a home in the area varies between $1,250 and $1,675, depending on the kind of house. However, most residents in the area are homeowners.

Population and Demographics of Valrico

Valrico has a diverse population and demographics. Over 70% of the residents are white, 9% are African-Americans, and 6% are Asian. The town is growing at a fast rate compared to a decade ago. The population of Valrico is 37,545 people, with a median age of 43 and a household size of 2.9. Valrico is a family-oriented community with over 70% of families, and only 26% of the population is under 18. The gender ratio is almost 50/50, with 51% females and 49% males. The small town boasts a median household income of $75,200 and a median individual income of $39,350. Only 12% of the households are over 65 years old, and 75% speak Spanish.

The Weather in Valrico

The town has fantastic weather, and the sun usually shines as it does in all the other parts of Florida. During hot seasons and cold winters, you will still have a wonderful experience in the beauty of Valrico. This great weather attracts all kinds of people, both homeowners and tourists, to the area. Outdoor activities, such as visiting the numerous parks and conservation areas nearby, including Lettuce Lake Park and Alderman’s Ford Conservation Park, are the most fun during this time.

However, it is common to experience the highest temperatures of 91° in summers through July and August and the lowest temperatures of 50° in January. Most rain occurs during the summer season, with about 52 inches per year.

Things to do In Valrico

Valrico is a serene suburb outside of Tampa with many outdoor activities to enjoy. Although it has experienced high growth in recent years, that hasn’t reduced the fun activities. If you are planning to visit or relocate there, you may want to consider activities such as hiking or biking through the local parks. Visit local museums or art galleries, or try out some of the restaurants and cafes in the area. You can also check out local events and festivals, such as the annual Strawberry Festival, which takes place in nearby Plant City and features live music, food, and carnival rides.

Since the area was once full of plantation properties, there is a vast area for horseback riding, hiking, and ATV riding. Explore some of the great restaurants in the area, such as Sushi Ushi Japanese Restaurant and Shrimp Boat Grill, for a taste of the best sushi and seafood dishes.

Education and Schools in Valrico

Valrico has a few schools ranked best, such as Lithia Springs Elementary, Alafia Elementary, and Valrico Elementary. Hillsborough County school system offers quality education for the children, with a low student-to-teacher ratio. The town has a lower percentage of high school graduates, less than 30%, than other places in Florida. Over 50% hold bachelor’s and associate’s degrees. If you want to join a college, you must commute to the University of Tampa or the University of Florida, which are both a few hours away.

Employment Opportunities

The area is mainly residential, but you can commute to nearby cities for job opportunities. You can get jobs in the healthcare, education, and retail industries. Since Valrico is spread throughout Brandon and Bloomingdale, you have to use private or public transportation to move around to work. Most residents work at MacDill Air Force Base, just a few minutes from Tampa.