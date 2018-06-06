Christopher Dobson Promoted to District Sales Manager, Midwest for Jamaica Tourist Board

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Christopher Dobson has been promoted to the post of District Sales Manager, Midwest USA the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) in the JTB’s Regional Office. His appointment becomes effective July 01, 2018.

As District Sales Manager, Midwest USA, Mr. Dobson will be based in Chicago, and brings to his new role more than two decades of experience as a seasoned sales and marketing professional. He will oversee more than 14 states from Pittsburgh to the Dakotas, as well as West Virginia, working with travel partners to promote Destination Jamaica.

In addition to designing and implementing programs and activities to meet the objectives of the JTB’s sales and marketing strategy, Mr Dobson will conduct seminars as part of the destination specialist program for agents wishing to become certified travel consultants. Educating the travel trade, corporate civic and consumer groups on the features, attractions and benefits of their clients vacationing, hosting meetings or conventions in Jamaica, are also part of his portfolio.

“I am pleased to be given an opportunity to serve in this capacity and look forward to helping the destination grow its market share from the Midwest,” said Dobson. “With the increased airlift from this market combined with a Midwestern resurgence, I believe Destination Jamaica is positioned to reap the benefits from this region.”

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Dobson held the post of Business Development Officer, Northeast USA, with responsibility for New York State and Southern Connecticut. During the period, he worked closely with retail and wholesale accounts in travel, specifically, travel consultants, tour-operators/wholesalers along with air carriers serving the destination to grow arrivals from that region.

Mr. Dobson joined the Jamaica Tourist Board in September 1996 and since then has demonstrated dedication, passion and ingenuity in the execution of his job, always flying the Jamaican flag high to trade partners and other clients.

A graduate of Ramapo College and Thomas Edison University, he holds an undergraduate degree in Political Science. His hobbies include golf, tennis, soccer and traveling.