Mind Food’s Natassia Wright, From Tragedy to Triumph

Co-Founder of Mind Food International, Natassia Wright rises to undeniable heights as a HR & Leadership Consultant, United Nations Peace Ambassador (NGO), Governor General Awardee after experiencing the tragic loss of both parents by age 17, having lived in poverty and overcoming hurdles in business to now hiring 100 employees.

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Natassia Wright, appointed as a United Nations Peace Ambassador – NGO in October 2020. Ambassador Wright’s story is one of her upbringing is of immense tragedy and triumph. At the age of 10, her house in her hometown, Allman Town, was burnt to the ground from electrical problems. Approximately 8 months after that fire her dad, a police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty. At age 16 while sitting her CXC exams, her mother died from an asthma attack. Although going through negative circumstance, Natassia still managed to receive all 8 cxc subjects with grades in ones and twos. Just when you would think it could not get any worse, her grandmother who was caring for her and her brother died soon after from a cancerous tumor.

When asked “What keeps you going?” she replied “I have the tremendous support of my husband and daughter. They are a constant reminder that I must keep going. I still have very low and hard days. But, I know people are depending on me to show up. Especially to provide them with some form of inspiration so that they can continue their journey”

Growth of Mind Food

Natassia and Mind Food has had a successful 2021 despite the many COVID-19 related issues that people are faced with. Her company Mind Food International is a leadership development and HR Consultancy. She managed to travel overseas throughout the entire year speak at several seminars, conferences, and other training engagements. She mentioned that whenever face-to-face was not possible she and her husband Jamar would accommodate corporate entities and varying businesses, even churches via online platforms.

Mind Food International was also able to expand in the recruiting business being facilitated through her Human Resource expertise which caught fire among Jamaica’s corporate space. Their recruiting services is known to fill executive positions in as low as 7 -14 business days. The company recently hired 100 staff members to bolster their operations.

Despite Natassia’s success, her greatest quality is her desire to be impactful yet humble. She rarely speaks about the accomplishments but focuses on maintaining a great attitude through periods of adversity.

