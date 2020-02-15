// // //

MIAMI – Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP welcomes Saltanat Biter as an Associate in the firm’s Miami office.

Biter will focus in the area of civil defense, including the handling of lawsuits involving first and third-party property defense, and insurance coverage disputes.

Ms. Biter was born and raised in Kazakhstan. She attended International Relations and World Languages University and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science. Ms. Biter then attended St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami Gardens, Florida, where she was conferred the degree of Juris Doctor.

Her academic honors and memberships include graduating Cum Laude in the top 15% of her class, Dean’s List – Fall 2015; Spring 2016; Fall 2016; Spring 2017. She was awarded CALI Book Awards in Constitutional Law and Wills and Trusts.

Her passion for litigation led her to serve as Vice President of Finance to the St. Thomas Trial Team, where she was able to participate in various trial competitions throughout Miami and Chicago and she was a finalist in the ABA Labor Law Mock Trial Competition.

Ms. Biter clerked for The Honorable Patrick A. White at the United States District Court, Southern District of Florida

Ms. Biter began her legal career at Catholic Charities Legal Services, where she assisted unaccompanied children and women with immigration problems. Upon leaving Legal Services, she worked for various law firms, acquiring experience in the areas of Real Estate, Personal Injury Protection and First and Third-Party Property Claims.