Cayman Instyle Fashion Week: Art, Fashion, and Wellness

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands – Cayman Instyle Fashion Week (CIFWK) is set to return from April 23–26, 2026. It will deliver a dynamic celebration of fashion, art, and wellness. This year’s staging introduces an exciting new dimension to the event. Furthermore, it positions CIFWK as a premier regional platform for creativity, culture, and innovation.

A major highlight of the 2026 calendar is the debut of the Global Fashion Summit and Bridal Couture Exhibition. This event will take place on Thursday, April 23 at the Grand Cayman Marriott Resort. The new addition has already generated international interest. In fact, it has attracted delegates from countries including Ecuador, Mexico, Seychelles, and the Dominican Republic.

The day-long Summit begins at 9:00 a.m. and will feature a series of thought-provoking panel discussions. Moreover, there will be presentations addressing key issues shaping the global fashion and creative industries.

Among the topics to be covered:

Sustainability, Innovation & the Rise of AI:

Exploring how technology, artificial intelligence, and responsible innovation are influencing a more sustainable and ethical future.

Identity, Creativity & Global Impact:

Examining the role of culture, heritage, and creative expression in shaping global narratives and inspiring innovation.

Entrepreneurship & the Rise of the Creative Economy:

Highlighting how purpose-driven creativity can be transformed into sustainable enterprises that empower communities and drive economic growth.

CIFWK Founder Norma Ebanks expressed her enthusiasm about the expanded programming: “We are incredibly excited to introduce the Global Fashion Summit and Bridal Couture Exhibition this year. It brings a new level of depth and international engagement to the week, and we believe it significantly enhances the overall experience for fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.”

The week will culminate in the highly anticipated runway shows on Saturday, April 25 at Hotel Indigo. Designers will showcase their latest collections in a vibrant and immersive setting.

Cayman Instyle Fashion Week 2026 promises an engaging blend of style, substance, and cultural exchange, reinforcing its role as a hub for innovation and inspiration in the Caribbean and beyond.

For more details, visit the CIFWK website