Health City Cayman Islands Launches Specialized Atrial Fibrillation Clinic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Health City Cayman Islands has begun operating a specialized Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) Clinic. This expands access to dedicated, expert-led care for patients living with the most common heart rhythm disorder.

The AFib Clinic, led by Dr. Ravi Kishore, Chief Interventional Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist at Health City, provides a one-stop, coordinated approach to early diagnosis, stroke risk assessment and long-term management of atrial fibrillation.

AFib significantly increases the risk of stroke by as much as five times. Yet many patients experience mild or no symptoms, making early detection critical.

The clinic offers comprehensive services including advanced diagnostic testing such as ECG, echocardiography and Holter monitoring; individualized treatment plans; medication optimization for rate and rhythm control; lifestyle and risk-factor management; patient education; and ongoing follow-up and monitoring.

Patients also have streamlined access to cardiology and electrophysiology specialists. All services are delivered under one roof. Additionally, the clinic uses evidence-based tools like CHA2DS2-VASc and HAS-BLED scores to personalize stroke-prevention strategies.

“Early diagnosis and proper treatment can dramatically reduce stroke risk and improve quality of life for patients with AFib,” said Dr. Kishore. “This clinic allows us to provide timely, personalized care while empowering patients to better understand and manage their condition.”

Health City is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to deliver these advanced procedures. Eligible patients will be offered curative treatment through ablation strategies.

Preventative Care

The launch of the AFib Clinic supports Health City’s broader focus on preventive care and public awareness. It encourages individuals — particularly adults 40 and older and those with underlying risk factors such as high blood pressure, sleep apnea or heart disease — to seek assessment if they experience symptoms such as palpitations, fatigue or shortness of breath.

With quick access to appointments, the AFib Clinic supports Health City Cayman Islands. It has a dedicated triage pathway for urgent cases. Plus, it also focuses on education and stroke prevention. It also supports its role as a leading cardiac care provider in the Caribbean.