Jamaican Doctor’s Heart Condition Cured In The Cayman Islands

CAYMAN ISLANDS – Dr. Garth Rattray of Jamaica checked himself into – Dr. Garth Rattray of Jamaica checked himself into Health City Cayman Islands for one ailment and was overjoyed to learn he needed treatment for a less complicated condition, one which the Health City cardiac specialists dealt with so quickly and efficiently that he is recommending the clinic to everyone.

Dr. Rattray recalled his cardiologist in Jamaica had recommended Health City for an atrial fibrillation-related heart condition. In a conversation with Dr. Ravi Kishore, Chief Interventional Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist at Health City Cayman Islands, he learned his condition was deteriorating.

“I literally dropped everything, and got myself booked to come here,” said Dr. Rattray, who was born with cardiac irregularities.

“They manifested themselves as arrhythmia, rapid beats. When you do something, you feel it starting, you have to stop. If you sleep in the wrong position, it starts to threaten you. So, I was almost an invalid. I couldn’t do so many things, and I’d been in the ER (Emergency Room) four times in one year ,” he revealed.

His decision to fly to Health City was based on the advice of his cardiologist in Jamaica who Dr. Rattray noted has attended many conferences and studiously kept abreast of developments in his field. “And for him to tell me: ‘This is the best place,’ there was no if … that was it for me,” the Jamaican doctor said.

Furthermore, Dr. Rattray himself had done his homework. “I researched before I got here. I actually typed in negative comments about this place. I couldn’t find any. I thought to myself, ‘Well, I’ll find out when I get here.’ And, it’s very true. It’s the staff, they smile at you, they’re very efficient and (they make) you feel confident.”