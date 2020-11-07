4 Inexpensive Ways to Transform Your Bedroom into a Sanctuary

Considering the amount of time that you spend in your bedroom, it should be a place of peace and tranquility. From relaxing with a book to unwinding with your loved ones at important times of the day, there are many wonderful activities for which the bedroom is the ideal space. Bedrooms should be places of serenity, with no drama, but this is not the case for many people.

Fortunately, with a surprisingly simple makeover, you can create the perfect Shangri-la to escape to whenever you need a break from the world. While you might think that a bedroom makeover will cost thousands of dollars, you could not be further from the truth. Here are four easy and inexpensive ways to transform your bedroom into a sanctuary.

1. Personalize Your Room

Life is too interesting to just stay with the same old same old. Instead, you can make things more interesting by swapping out your current bedding for a custom design, which will immediately inject your personality into your bedroom. The folks at visionbedding.com explain that you can now create any kind of bedding you want, from photos of you and your best friends to incredible color prints of your beloved pet. Not only does this bedding look great, but it is also super comfortable. Once your bedding is done, you can cover your floors with a custom photo rug or bring your curtains to the next level with digital artwork of your own to match your bedroom’s decoration.

2. Use Calming, Pleasant Scents

Scents can make a huge difference in your bedroom, and simply regularly washing your sheets, pillows, and blankets are already enough to cozy-up your bedroom and make it feel new again instantly. However, if you really want to make your bedroom into a haven, consider investing in an essential oil diffuser . Everybody loves the feeling of entering a room full of crisp, clean scents, and peppermint, orange, and lavender are perfect for creating the ambient atmosphere in your bedroom. Scented candles are also a great option, and vanilla, birchwood, and cinnamon candles will pair perfectly with the cozy concept of the bedroom.

3. Introduce Some Greenery

Color Scheme can have a big influence on the mood of a room, and repainting your room is very low-cost but has the potential for a big payoff. Green can help you relax and bring a fresh vibe to your room, but if you don’t want to paint your walls green, introducing some house plants to your bedroom is the perfect way to add some cool tones and improve the overall aesthetic even more. Not only do plants provide you room with some fresh focal points, the health benefits that they can bring to you, and your sleep are unmatched. Go for snake plants, golden pothos, or peace lilies, and they can really help you to create an excellent environment.

4. Use Mood Lighting

Overhead lighting and harsh, artificial bright light is not cozy and will certainly reduce your bedroom’s ability to provide a warm, welcoming place for you to relax. Furthermore, these kinds of lights can cause headaches and many problems with your eyes. When designing your sanctuary in the bedroom, instead go for softer lighting such as stylish tea lights or candles to help you feel more comfortable and get better rest at night or on dreary days. Ditching the overhead lights in favor of a lamp or two is also a good idea since they will create a pleasant atmosphere that you want in your bedroom. Once the sun comes out, all you need to do is open your curtains to make use of natural light. Make sure not to block your windows with any furniture or bulky window treatments so that you can enjoy every last ray of sunshine.

Your bedroom is a quiet and cozy place for you to relax at night and wake up in the morning, and it deserves so much more care and attention. With just a few personal touches, you can refresh your room and transform it into something unique and true to you. The great thing is you do not even have to break the bank in order to make a difference, as there are many cost-effective ways to create your own sanctuary at home. Little by little, you will be able to create a space that you love coming home to spend time in. Life is too short to not love the place you live, and with these tips, it will not take much time, money, or effort to create the perfect bedroom.