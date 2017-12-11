Caribbean Native, Roger-Mark De Souza heads Sister Cities International

Roger-Mark De Souza appointed new President and CEO Sister Cities International

WASHINGTON, DC – Effective January 2nd, 2018, Mr. Roger-Mark De Souza, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, will become the new President and CEO of Sister Cities International, the national association of U.S. sister city organizations and the premier global leader in citizen diplomacy.

“We are thrilled and honored to have Roger-Mark joining our team,” said Sister Cities International Board Chair and acting CEO Tim Quigley. “His experience conceptualizing tangible solutions to global issues, galvanizing public and private resources, and his passion for productive relationships that strengthen bonds worldwide make him the right fit to lead the Sister Cities International network movement at this crucial point in time.”

De Souza’s appointment follows the selection of Ginger M. Moxey as the Country Representative for The Bahamas and Regional Representative for the Caribbean at the SCI Annual Conference in July 2017. “The appointment of Roger-Mark wonderfully aligns with SCI’s efforts to revitalize and strengthen existing relationships and to develop new connections throughout the region,” said Ginger Moxey, President and CEO of Immerse Bahamas. “I am extremely excited about the opportunities that this will present for the sister city movement throughout the Caribbean as we aim to connect globally and thrive locally.”

De Souza most recently led efforts to engage international and U.S. partners on key diplomatic, development, and security issues as Director of Programs on global sustainability and resilience for the congressionally established Woodrow Wilson Center.

Previously, De Souza served as Vice President of Research at PAI, a global health organization, and as Director of Foundation and Corporate Relations for the Sierra Club (the oldest and largest grassroots environmental membership organization in the USA) where he managed a highly successful corporate and foundation fundraising campaign through its 65 volunteer chapters.

Prior to his experience at PAI and the Sierra Club, he worked at the Population Reference Bureau and the World Resources Institute where he designed and implemented projects in the USA, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean.

“This is an exciting moment for us in our country. For more than 60 years, Sister Cities’ gold standard approach of fostering mutual respect and cooperation between the United States and the rest of the world has brought increased understanding, economic benefits, and lasting relationships. As President and CEO, I look forward to growing and expanding our impact and our reach. From our schoolrooms to our sports fields, from our state rooms to our board rooms, together with our national and international network we will build opportunities for lasting world peace and prosperity—one individual, one community at a time.“

De Souza holds graduate degrees in international relations and development policy from George Washington University and the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago. Born and raised in the Caribbean, he lives in Virginia where he and his wife Pascale raised two sons, Nicolas and Mickaël.

De Souza will be responsible for leading and serving Sister Cities International’s diverse network of volunteers, civic and cultural organizations, elected officials, educators, and private businesses that partner together to provide people-to-people international exchanges and promote sustained community-to-community connections.