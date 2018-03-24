Women’s Month Spotlight: Marissa Sanderson, A Miami Carnival Champion
Women’s Month Spotlight Powered by Miami Carnival
MIAMI – Marissa Sanderson is a Miami Carnival Champion. Miami Carnival is not just a Parade of Bands; it is a celebration of all the Caribbean islands coming together in the beautiful city of Miami to showcase their island beauty through art”.
Miami Carnival is: “Vibrant, family friendly, and an excellent experience for those who want to learn more about the Caribbean culture and for those who want to embrace their own culture.
Marissa Sanderson’s Profile
- Carnival masquerader from the age of 5-present
- First carnival participation was in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with “Legends The Band.”
- Participated in Miami Kiddies Carnival from the ages of 5-14 with China Mas Band
- *Former Miami Carnival Junior Queen from 2000-2004 representing China Mas Band (the only person to win four years consecutively)
- Participated in major holiday and charity annual parades (i.e., Martin Luther King Jr., UNICEF)
- Participated in Houston, St.Petersburg/Tampa Carnivals as Miami Carnivals representative
- Tied for 2nd place in Miami Carnivals Female Individual of the Year Competition in 2010 representing China Mas Group
- J’ overt Band committee member for three years with Last Band Standing
- Participated in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in both kiddies and adult parades for 16 years (1996-2012) with Mirage Band
- Assisted in costume making and distribution for the band “Nelson Block” in St.Vincent for three years ( 2009- 2012)
- Participated in Miami Carnival in both kiddies and adult parades for 14 years (1996-2010)
- Frontline Masquerader in Trinidad and Tobago Carnival for the last five years with Ronnie and Caro Mas Band (2013-2018)
- Attended Barry University in Miami Shores, Fl from 2009-2013 and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Sports Medicine
- Currently a graduate student at The University of the West Indies ( UWI) in St. Augustine, Trinidad in the FIFA Post Graduate and UWI Master in Sports Management Program class of 2019.
Miami Broward Carnival is scheduled for Sunday, October 7, 2018.
