Women’s Month Spotlight: Marissa Sanderson, A Miami Carnival Champion

Women’s Month Spotlight Powered by Miami Carnival
MIAMI – Marissa Sanderson is a Miami Carnival Champion.  Miami Carnival is not just a Parade of Bands; it is a celebration of all the Caribbean islands coming together in the beautiful city of Miami to showcase their island beauty through art”.
Miami Carnival is:  “Vibrant, family friendly, and an excellent experience for those who want to learn more about the Caribbean culture and for those who want to embrace their own culture.
Marissa Sanderson

Marissa Sanderson

 Marissa Sanderson’s Profile
  • Carnival masquerader from the age of 5-present
  • First carnival participation was in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with “Legends The Band.”
  • Participated in Miami Kiddies Carnival from the ages of 5-14 with China Mas Band
  • *Former Miami Carnival Junior Queen from 2000-2004 representing China Mas Band (the only person to win four years consecutively)
  • Participated in major holiday and charity annual parades (i.e., Martin Luther King Jr., UNICEF)
  • Participated in Houston, St.Petersburg/Tampa Carnivals as Miami Carnivals representative
  • Tied for 2nd place in Miami Carnivals Female Individual of the Year Competition in 2010 representing China Mas Group
  • J’ overt Band committee member for three years with Last Band Standing
  • Participated in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in both kiddies and adult parades for 16 years (1996-2012) with Mirage Band
  • Assisted in costume making and distribution for the band “Nelson Block” in St.Vincent for three years ( 2009- 2012)
  • Participated in Miami Carnival in both kiddies and adult parades for 14 years (1996-2010)
  • Frontline Masquerader in Trinidad and Tobago Carnival for the last five years with Ronnie and Caro Mas Band (2013-2018)
  • Attended Barry University in Miami Shores, Fl from 2009-2013 and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Sports Medicine
  • Currently a graduate student at The University of the West Indies ( UWI) in  St. Augustine, Trinidad in the FIFA Post Graduate and UWI Master in Sports Management Program class of 2019.

Miami Broward Carnival is scheduled for Sunday, October 7, 2018.

