Stephen Marley Presents 1st Annual Kaya Fest in Miami

MIAMI – On Saturday April 22, 2017 in Miami, Kaya Fest evolves into the first-ever concert and festival educating the benefit of the the Cannabis plant—education before recreation.

Kaya, a word that has spanned generations of Jamaican slang continues to inspire. Also known as the title track of a Bob Marley & The Wailers studio album, Kaya is a sacred namesake for marijuana.

Kaya Fest Is A Concert Promoting Cannabis Education Before Recreation

As more states (including Florida this past year) are approving the use of medical marijuana, the purpose of the Kaya Fest is to inform people of the many uses of the cannabis plant, and encourage positive public awareness.

Bob Marley’s sons Ziggy, Stephen, Damian and Ky-Mani will headline the concert in true celebratory form.

This will be the first time in over 20 years, since the brothers have all shared the same stage.

There will be special performances by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Sean Paul, Wyclef Jean and Inner Circle. The next generation of Marleys, including Jo Mersa Marley, Skip Marley and Shacia Payne, will also join the stage.

Sunday night (Feb 12), Kaya Fest performers Ziggy Marley and Skip Marley were prominently featured at the 2017 GRAMMY Awards. Ziggy Marley took home the award for this year’s Best Reggae album for his self-titled sixth solo album. Then Ziggy’s nephew Skip Marley, son of Cedella Marley, made his Grammy debut performing with Katy Perry on her latest single “Chained to the Rhythm.” Skip’s current single “Lions” also debuted at #1 on Spotify’s Top 50 Viral tracks.

Kaya Fest, presented by Fruit of Life Productions and David F. Alfonso, is produced by Stephen Marley, an eight-time Grammy Award winner, singer, songwriter, musician producer.

The event will take place at Bayfront Park Amphitheater (301 Biscayne Blvd.) in downtown Miami.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com, all TicketMaster outlets or charge by-phone at 1-800-745-3000.